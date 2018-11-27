Mourinho singles out Man Utd star for special praise after CL win

Jose Mourinho admitted he was relieved at having secured qualification for the Champions League knockout stages after a late 1-0 win over Young Boys.

Marouane Fellaini scored a stoppage time winner to book United’s place in the Last 16.

However, Mourinho acknowledged that it was far from United’s best performance, while admitting fans shouldn’t get carried away with their expectations for the European campaign.

“Relief,” he said. “We didn’t play to be in trouble until the last minute. I was frustrated we couldn’t score. My players were very tired at the end. That’s what I want. Without David de Gea’s save, no winning goal. We qualified. We did it.

“He is the best goalkeeper in the world. If our ambitions are to be the best goalkeeper in the world, we have to keep him.

“Realistically to be in the last 16 is an achievement, not a big one or a fantastic one, but an achievement. There are better teams than us. Teams with more quality and realistic ambitions. When a team arrives in the quarter-finals, anything can happen.”