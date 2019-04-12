Mourinho singles out Man Utd star who stopped Barcelona playing

Jose Mourinho hailed the performance of Scott McTominay in Manchester United’s Champions League defeat to Barcelona on Wednesday night.

United lost the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Old Trafford thanks to a Luke Shaw own goal, by former Red Devils boss Mourinho was very impressed with how McTominay managed to contain his more famous rivals on the night.

“Barcelona was not Barcelona,” Mourinho told RT on Thursday night.

“I think United had one player that was responsible for that because I think Scott McTominay in midfield, he was like what I used to call – but when I use this expression it’s obviously in the total positive sense of the word – he was a mad dog.

“Afraid of nobody. Imposing his respect. Pressing really hard with a huge range of movement, a huge area of pressing.

“Pressing higher and creating problems in Barcelona building up then really aggressive on the duels.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!