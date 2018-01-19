Mourinho speaks out amid rumours of new Man Utd deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted he is in no rush to commit his long-term future to the Old Trafford club.

Mourinho’s representatives have been locked in talks with United over an extension on his current £15m-a year deal, which runs through until June 2019.

Despite talks being held, Mourinho has insisted he is no rush to make a decision on where his future lies.

“My contract ends July 2019, so plenty of time to speak,” said Mourinho. “I know that the club is happy and the owners, the board are happy.

“They know I’m happy and when that’s the case, when one day we decide to do something, we’ll do it easily, but plenty of time.”

Mourinho, who was recently described as “garbage”, claims he was going to quit United in the summer amid fears he would struggle to overhaul local rivals Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

The Portugese manager won the Europa League and League Cup in his first year with the club.

Planet Sport recommends: Find out which Manchester club Djokovic supports – and which Spanish giant is followed by Rafa Nadal. (Tennis365)

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.