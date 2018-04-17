Mourinho suggests Pogba is guilty of midfielder cardinal sin

Jose Mourinho has defended Paul Pogba despite hinting he is guilty of trying too hard and losing the ball too often in the Manchester United midfield.

The France midfielder has endured a torrid time in recent months, with a number of poor performances casting his future at the club in serious doubt.

He looked to have put his troubles behind him with a brilliant 45 minutes to turn the game around at the Etihad 10 days ago, but Pogba slipped back into bad habits on Sunday as West Brom claimed a 1-0 win and subsequently gift-wrapped the Premier League title to Manchester City.

While Pogba wasn’t the only Manchester United star to drop his standards – Ander Herrera was replaced at half-time and Ashley Young was taken off in the 75th minute – it was Pogba’s withdrawal in the 58th minute that again created the headlines.

The France midfielder was a shadow of the imposing, match-winning presence seen in the second half at the Etihad, but explaining his decision to sub him, Mourinho said of the player: “It was not just him.

“And he had a yellow card, so he was in a more difficult position than others.

“And playing with only two midfield players, you cannot play with one player in risk of not being able to make a foul.

“You can do it if your team is not losing the ball, but our team was losing the ball so easy with the complication, everything was complicated, so we were losing lots of balls.”

Mourinho, who is ready to axe a number of his big-name stars for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham, suggested Pogba was guilty of trying too hard and losing the ball too often.

“By losing lots of balls, with turnings and flicks and tricks, the midfield players and central defenders are at risk of one touch, one late challenge and they are out,” Mourinho continued.

“So, Paul was out because of the yellow card, because in terms of the way he played he was not worse than some others that were on the pitch for 90 minutes.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.