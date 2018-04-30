Mourinho takes dim view on those who question Man Utd progress

Jose Mourinho insists he will never please everyone after leading Manchester United to the brink of their highest Premier League finish since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

United recorded a 2-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday to leave them needing a maximum of four more points to guarantee second place in the Premier League.

Despite also reaching the FA Cup final, Mourinho’s style has drawn an army of critics this season, who point out their failure to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League and for not sustaining a serious title challenge to Manchester City.

Mourinho, however, has joked that he can never please everyone and takes a dim view with those who cannot see the club have progressed under his management.

“I think if we finish second it’s the first time for five years, since Sir Alex left,” he said. “OK, progress, progress at many levels, but not enough to be first instead of second, and not enough to win the Champions League instead of the Europa League.

“But enough to be stable, win some trophies, reach some finals, but we need more.

“I think we always say the most important is the one you win. When I won the Champions League I say the Champions League is most important for me. When I won the leagues, the leagues were more important for me.

“And when I win nothing, I say winning is not important!”

