Mourinho ‘talks’ with senior Tottenham star surface over ‘last chance’ option

Jose Mourinho has held talks with a veteran Tottenham star over a possible Roma switch, leaving Spurs with an intriguing decision to make.

Mourinho was axed as Tottenham boss just one week before the club’s EFL Cup final clash with Man City. Spurs would go on to lose that match with former midfielder Ryan Mason in temporary charge. Daniel Levy remains on the hunt for a new man at the helm. On the other hand, Mourinho wasted little time in securing his next job.

Now in charge at Roma, Mourinho has begun plotting how to turn the seventh-placed side into title contenders.

Since taking charge, Mourinho has already been linked with raiding the Premier League for several stars.

A frustrated Liverpool forward was linked, but most of the speculation has surrounded players from his former club Tottenham.

A pair of Spurs wingers were cited to be targets in early May, followed by a more defensively-minded Tottenham duo later in the month.

Now, a fifth name has been mentioned, and it presents Tottenham with an intriguing decision to make.

Hugo Lloris is the man in question per the Daily Express. Citing Italian publication Tuttosport, the French goalkeeper has reportedly been spoken to by Mourinho about the prospect of moving to Italy.

The 34-year-old is said to be part of a select group of players ‘who have maintained relations with the Portuguese despite his sacking.’

Transfer Chatter - Chelsea and Manchester City forward blow, Sancho deal agreed and PSG in talks with Ronaldo. Chelsea and Manchester City suffer striker blow after television claims, Jadon Sancho fee agreed and Cristiano Ronaldo in talk to move to France, all in today's transfer chatter

It is stated Tottenham have no desire to sell. But Lloris’ contract situation may make them pause for thought.

Lloris has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, but as yet, no new deal is in the works.

That leaves Tottenham facing the prospect of losing him for nothing in a year’s time. That is, unless they opt to sell in a ‘last chance’ deal in either of the next two windows.

Rose reflects on unusual final Tottenham season

Meanwhile, Danny Rose insists he has no regrets about his time with Tottenham ahead of the end of his contract.

The full-back will be released at the end of the month having spent last season in the wilderness, training with the club’s under-23s.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old insisted he has no regrets, apart from not managing to win any silverware.

Rose told the club’s website: “I’m over the moon that I made that choice to come here in 2007.

“I wish we could have won something together. But the club are not far away from that and obviously I wish everybody at the club the best of luck going forward.

“On the whole, the club and the chairman have been brilliant towards me. For 14 years I’ve pretty much driven the same route in to training every day.

Rose then went on to reflect on the different role he was forced to contend with while banished to the Under-23s.

READ MORE: Bale panders to Ancelotti as he reveals timescale for talks over future