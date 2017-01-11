Mourinho talks up ‘important’ Fellaini; gives Zlatan fitness update

Jose Mourinho welcomed the goalscoring performance of Marouane Fellaini off the Manchester United bench against Hull – and expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be fit to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Despite what he called an “important” result having been achieved, Mourinho said his team “played slow” and “complicated things” – although he did admit that in terms of this having been a ninth straight win in all competitions for United, he “cannot ask more” of his players.

He was full of praise for Fellaini, who has been jeered by some United supporters but heard his name being chanted around Old Trafford after his late goal, which the midfielder celebrated by hugging his manager.

Mourinho said of the Belgian: “He has a very strong mentality. Scoring an important goal for us, he changed the dynamic and the empathy with the fans.

“He is always supported by myself. He knows he is a very important player for me.”

Mourinho also said he expects striker Ibrahimovic, absent on Tuesday due to illness, to be available on Sunday and for Morgan Schneiderlin to join Everton for a fee of around £22million.