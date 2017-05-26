Mourinho targets Pogba’s perfect partner at Man Utd – report

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified the holding midfielder he wants to sign this summer.

Mourinho is actively looking to sign a new goalkeeper, if David de Gea leaves for Real Madrid, two new defenders, a holding midfielder and two new frontmen as he aims to strengthen the spine of his team for next season.

The United boss is also looking to get the best out of record buy Paul Pogba and it is reported that Mourinho is hoping to bring in Pogba’s midfield partner at international level in PSG star Blaise Matuidi.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has allowed Pogba to shine for France and Mourinho is hoping that he will have the same affect at club level, according to the report in Le10Sport.

Pogba has certainly shown more in the latter stages of United’s season when playing in a midfield three with the excellent Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, and the addition of Matuidi would benefit him even more as United prepare for a return to the Champions League in 2017-18.

Matuidi, who was wanted by Mourinho during his time as Chelsea boss, has only a year remaining on his contract and would be available at a reasonable price for a player of such experience.

The all-action midfielder also has more to his game than many people think, after scoring four goals and providing four assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances this season, and would be an excellent addition to what could be a much-changed United squad for next season.