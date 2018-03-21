Mourinho tells De Gea £80m deal for Real Madrid star is done

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told David de Gea that a deal is in place to sign a Real Madrid star, a report claims.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Mourinho has told his star goalkeeper that the Red Devils have a deal in place for Gareth Bale.

The report claims that De Gea has now let that slip to Real captain Sergio Ramos while the pair are on international duty with Spain.

Don Balon recently stated that United are willing to part with up to £70million to sign Bale as Mourinho looks to bolster his attacking options.

The Welshman has struggled to settle at the Bernabeu since his £85m move back in 2013, having struggled with injuries.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez has not adapted to life at Old Trafford as hoped, meaning United chiefs could already be looking for an alternative.

