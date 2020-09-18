Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly urged Daniel Levy to strike a deal for Benfica defender Ruben Dias next.

The north London club are making a splash in the summer market, with a loan deal for the return of club legend Gareth Bale close.

Spurs are also set to announce the capture of left-back Sergio Reguilon, as Jose Mourinho strengthens his squad.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart and Matt Doherty have already arrived at the club in the off-season. But Spurs are really ramping up their business with the addition of two Real Madrid stars.

And it would appear that Mourinho already has his next target in his sights in the form of Dias.

A report in the London Evening Standard states that the Portuguese boss feels that adding another centre-back could be key this season, and Dias is said to be his preferred option.

Benfica were adamant that the 23-year-old was not for sale at the start of the summer. However, after Benfica failed to qualify for the Champions League, the report adds that they have now changed their stance.

Dias has an £80 million release clause in his contract. But Spurs would expect that fee to drop significantly – given that Benfica need to balance their books.

Mourinho considering change in system

Despite having Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga as centre-back options, Mourinho is looking to add one more – especially after Jan Vertonghen was sold and Juan Foyth is also expected to move on.

Mourinho is also considering switching to back three this season, especially after the arrival of Doherty and the imminent signing of Reguilon. So bringing in another central defender certainly makes sense.

Dias is robust, combative and comfortable in possession – with Mourinho a big admirer of the player.

The young stopper could be the final piece of the jigsaw for Spurs. But they also remain in the market for a back-up striker to Harry Kane.

Southampton frontman Danny Ings and Torino’s Andrea Belotti have been mooted as potential options. However, Saints have made it very clear that the former is going nowhere.

