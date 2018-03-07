Verratti move on Mourinho agenda as PSG star considers exit

Marco Verratti’s future at PSG has been plunged into fresh doubt following their Champions League exit and amid reports the player could be lured to Manchester United this summer.

The Italy midfielder has long been admired by Jose Mourinho but the player was always deemed beyond their reach with the player rejecting interest from Barcelona last summer to commit his future to the Ligue 1 giants.

The Ligue 1 club signaled their intentions for the season by striking a £350million double deal for forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – but their ambitions of Champions League glory were once again in the first knockout stage by Real Madrid, who beat them 5-2 on aggregate.

And according to Don Balon, Mourinho – who has made his intentions in strengthening United’s midfield clear this summer – has told the club’s board to take advantage of PSG’s European misery by offering Verratti a summer switch to Old Trafford.

Verratti left his frustrations at PSG’s failures boil over on Tuesday night when he received a red card during the second half of the second leg at the Parc des Princes – and it’s claimed the player is now leaning away from leaving the club for the first time.

The Italian star is represented by Mino Raiola, who was instrumental in the deals that brought Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Manchester United in Mourinho’s first summer in charge.

And it’s claimed the United boss has already lent on the agent over a possible summer deal, with Michael Carrick set to retire and Marouane Fellaini widely expected to leave on a free transfer.

PSG are thought to value Verratti at around €100million (£88million), although reports in France claim the Ligue 1 side could ask United to include Anthony Martial in any deal for their 25-year-old – which would vastly reduce the outlay for United and could tempt all parties into a deal.

