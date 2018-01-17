Mourinho tells Man Utd board to retain midfielder at all costs

Jose Mourinho has reportedly told Manchester United chiefs to pull out all the stops to try and keep one midfielder at the club.

According to The Sun, Marouane Fellaini has told United that he will be moving on at the end of his current deal.

It is reported that the Belgian is looking for a new challenge as he feels under-appreciated in the English game.

However, the Telegraph claims that Mourinho and Man Utd are still trying to persuade Fellaini to sign a new deal at the club, as the Portuguese boss is a big admirer of him.

Mourinho is also apparently not keen on the idea of having to replace two midfielders in the summer, with Michael Carrick also tipped for an Old Trafford exit.

The 30-year-old rejected a new two-year deal believed to be worth around £120,000-a-week, the same amount he is currently on.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.