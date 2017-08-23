Mourinho tells Man Utd squad to target league and cup double

Jose Mourinho has reportedly laid out the expectations to his Manchester United squad for the 2017/18 season.

According to The Sun, the Portuguese boss has challenged United’s stars “to aim for Premier League and FA Cup double” and “a minimum of quarter-finals in Champions League”.

The Red Devils have made the perfect start to their Premier League campaign, winning both of their opening two matches by a 4-0 scoreline to sit top of the Premier League table.

The Sun report states that a club source said: “The target he has given the players reflects how positive he feels about this group.

“He has made them believe in what can be achieved and there is a real confidence in this squad they can do it.”

United have not won the Premier League title since the 2012-13 season, when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm

The last time they managed a Premier League and FA Cup Double was in 1998-99, the season in which they completed the famous treble by winning the Champions League too.