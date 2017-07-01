Mourinho tells Man Utd to sign Neymar, not Ronaldo

Jose Mourinho has reportedly told Manchester United’s board he’d rather spend huge money on Neymar than Cristiano Ronaldo.

United were linked with a blockbusting move to re-sign their former player last month following claims he was being investigated over a £13million tax fraud, though it seems any differences the player had with the club have now been ironed out.

But with United chiefs still reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing the Portuguese superstar back to Old Trafford, Spanish publication Diario Gol claim Mourinho would rather United splash their cash on Brazil talisman Neymar.

The report claims Mourinho still has a frosty relationship with his fellow Portuguese following a series of rows during their time together at the Bernabeu and the United boss, despite knowing Ronaldo’s obvious assets, would be reluctant to work with the player again.

Neymar is still only 25 and while he would cost more with his release clause currently set at £170million, Mourinho feels that money would be better spent than on a £130million-rated Ronaldo, who at 32 is in the autumn of his career.

United’s interest in the Brazilian forward is nothing new, with the club having been linked with him repeatedly last summer.

And while any deal looks highly unlikely, the United board may be under more pressure to get some signings in sooner rather than later given Mourinho’s reported frustrations with them that only one player has arrived so far.