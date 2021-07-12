Mourinho to test Tuchel resolve with tempting Chelsea swap proposal

Chelsea hold an interest in bringing a Roma centre-back to England, though Jose Mourinho will attempt to turn it into a swap deal if they act upon their desire, per a report.

Thomas Tuchel is understood to be on the hunt for additional reinforcements at centre-half. The German’s preferred system of three at the back requires extra depth, and with Thiago Silva in the autumn of his career, his availability over the course of a long season can no longer be guaranteed.

A recent report detailed a highly-rated La Liga target Chelsea were considering usurping Tottenham to land.

However, per the Sun, Serie A centre-half Gianluca Mancini is back on their radar.

The 25-year-old Roma star enjoyed a superb first full season on the club’s books last year. He also notched four league goals in the campaign and has become a regular in Italy squads since 2019. As such, a March report indicated both Chelsea and Man City had duly taken note.

Roma’s financial predicament could see their hand forced into a sale. Though manager Mourinho is said to have his eyes on an intriguing proposal.

Citing Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Sun reveal Mourinho will ask for ‘Kurt Zouma plus £10m’ if Chelsea make an official approach for Mancini.

Zouma shone in the first half of last season under Frank Lampard, but was made to take a back seat after Tuchel’s arrival when Antonio Rudiger was brought back in from the cold.

The 26-year-old has never nailed down a regular starter’s role in his time at Stamford Bridge. As such, including the Frenchman in the mix to land Mancini would be something Tuchel may wish to consider.

Zouma was recently the subject of interest from Wolves, though he was reportedly not keen on the potential switch.

Nevertheless, it appears one way or another his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to an end.

Chelsea star recipient of Serie A bid

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has reportedly been convinced to join Napoli this summer, with an opening bid already submitted by the Serie A side.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have placed an opening bid between €8m and €10m bid to sign the former Roma man, who joined the Blues in January 2018.

The 26-year-old’s current contract expires in June 2022. However, Chelsea do have an option to extend his stay at the club until 2023.

The report adds that Spalletti has already spoken to Emerson about returning to his homeland. But there are no details of what sort of contract the player has been offered.

Both Gazzetta and Sky Sport Italia state that Napoli will meet Emerson’s agent next week.

