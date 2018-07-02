Real Madrid star rejects €180m Man Utd move ‘over Mourinho’

Real Madrid star Isco is reported to have rejected a tentative approach over a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

That’s according to Don Balon, who claim United had spoken with the European champions to see if they would consider selling the Spain star for a club record deal. The Spanish outlet claims United submitted an ambitious £159m (€180m) offer for the playmaker in a bid to lure him to Old Trafford.

However, while Real were said to have been considering the proposal, it’s been suggested that Isco himself has rejected the move following talks between United and his agent. Don Balon believe Isco, while attracted to United, is unwilling to play for Jose Mourinho, as he feels his tactics would stifle his game were he to make the move.

It’s said Isco is all too aware of how the likes of flair players Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have seen their style stifled and believes he too could suffer should he join United.

The playmaker, however, is currently thinking about his future at Real Madrid and will sit down and chat with Julen Lopetegui after the World Cup to see how he sees him fitting into his side at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho is believed to be considering plenty of options as he bids to add more armoury to his forward line this summer, with Mario Mandzukic’s name appearing once again, according to the Italian media.

Monday’s papers, however, claimed Mourinho had had second thoughts about selling France forward Martial for fears the player’s departure could come back to haunt him.

