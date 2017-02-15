Mourinho: ‘The mother wants Pogba v Pogba to be a draw!’

Jose Mourinho admitted the meeting of Paul and Florentin Pogba in the Europa League is “destiny” as Manchester United face Saint Etienne.

Paul with face his older brother Florentin in the Europa League round of 32 first leg on Thursday night.

Mourinho claims however, unsurprisingly, that Mother Pogba is rooting for a draw, while both players are excited to square off.

“We spoke in a funny way, a good way,” Mourinho said.

“I think it’s a nice destiny, I think only Mum Pogba is a little bit in trouble, which is normal, it’s difficult for the lady, it’s impossible to choose.

“I know from Paul the mum wants a draw but next week one son will be happy and another one will be sad but I think it’s only a little problem for them. They will enjoy to play against each other. Paul is excited, Florentin the same.”

Speaking about the squad at his disposal heading into the game against the Ligue 1 outfit, Mourinho confirmed Phil Jones would miss out.

“Phil is still recovering from the injury of the Hull match and Wayne and Carrick, I don’t want to say injuries, because we are speaking about little muscular problems and protection of these problems. So all three out tomorrow. Apart from that everything is right.”

He also added that Luke Shaw would not feature: “He’s not playing tomorrow because my team is playing well and I’m happy with my back four and I’m going to repeat: Valencia, Bailly, Smalling and Daley Blind.”

Eric Bailly also added to the words of his manager: “We know it’s a special occasion for the Pogba family but it’s a very serious knockout stage game. They’ve had a little bit of fun in training but we are focused on training.

“We’re aware of what a good season St Etienne are having, I’m able to see French football on TV, it’s going to be a tough game because they’ve got a really good group dynamic.”