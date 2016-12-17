Mourinho ‘the right man for United’, says beaten Pulis

West Brom boss Tony Pulis was despondent about the 2-0 defeat but spoke fondly of Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho.

Pulis saw his side fall to defeat at the hands of the 20-time Premier League champions, who recorded a convincing victory via a brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He told BT Sport: “The first goal was a real kick in the teeth to concede and it took a while for us to get going and then we finished the half strongly. They scored the goals at the right times and that took the sting out of us.

“It’s been a long week, we have played three tough games and you can’t criticise the players too much, they have given everything they can today, playing against a good side then you see their bench. He’s got a strong squad there and knowing Jose he’ll add to that.

“I think they have the right man and I think they just have to be patient. If it is not this year then it will be next year or the year after, he’ll starting winning trophies – it’s written all over him that’s what he has done in every country he’s been in.”

A talking point of the match was Solomon Rondon’s slap on Marcos Rojo, Pulis angrily reacted saying: “What about Zlatan’s challenge on Dawson? I think that is worse than the other one.”