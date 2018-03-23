Mourinho to offer Pogba as part of €300m swoop for PSG star

Manchester United are preparing a stunning €300m swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, according to reports from Spain.

Diario Gol claims that Jose Mourinho is ready to spend big this summer, and is eyeing a £260m move for the reportedly unsettled Brazil star.

Recent speculation has suggested that Neymar is already looking at a possible departure after struggling to settle into life in the French capital.

The United boss is apparently keen on adding world-class forward to his squad after seeing Alexis Sanchez struggle since his arrival from Arsenal.

The Chile star recently made the shock admission that he is ‘psychologically and emotionally exhausted’.

Real Madrid have been most strongly linked with a move for Neymar, and Barcelona captain Iniesta even admitted it is more likely that he moves there than returning to Barca.

United are firmly in the hunt though, and are apparently prepared to offer the 26-year-old a £30m-a-year deal, with Paul Pogba possibly included as a ‘sweetener’ in the deal.

