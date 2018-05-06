Mourinho to seal 1st summer signing as £80m star agrees United move

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly agreed an £80million summer deal for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Mourinho looks set to make the highly-rated midfielder his first mega-signing after a breakthrough in talks last week, according to the Sun on Sunday.

United had been reluctant to meet the asking price for the Serbia star, but the report suggests that they have accepted they must pay big to land the player now.

The 23-year-old is set to become the Premier League’s second most expensive signing behind his future United team-mate Paul Pogba as Mourinho looks to revamp his United squad this summer.

The United chief is looking to pair Milinkovic-Savic with Pogba and Nemanja Matic in a powerful midfield three as he looks to get back on a par with runaway title winners Man City next season.

Milinkovic-Savic, who has had three excellent seasons in Serie A after arriving from Belgian side Genk, has also been linked with Real Madrid but Mourinho is using his relationship with Mateja Kezman to get the deal over the line.

Kezman, who was one of Mourinho’s first signings in England when he was Chelsea boss, is the agent of the United target and remains in contact with the Portuguese tactician from their Stamford Bridge days.

Mourinho is also keen to get the deal over the line before the World Cup, where Milinkovic-Savic is expected to excel after returning to the Serbia squad having previously fallen out with sacked coach Slavoljub Muslin over his tactics.

