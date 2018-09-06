Paul Pogba has reportedly decided he won’t push to leave Manchester United in January after holding what is described as positive talks with Jose Mourinho.

The future of the France star has intensified over recent months, with both Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez indicating a move to Barcelona is on the cards, while Pogba is also said to be intrigued about the prospect of returning to Juventus and teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

And with claims aplenty that his agent Mino Raiola is actively trying to engineer his exit from Old Trafford, Pogba’s name has never been far from the transfer headlines.

However, the Daily Mirror claims all exit talk from Old Trafford has been put to bed this season after positive talks with Mourinho.

The paper suggests that the two have reached an agreement whereby all talk on his future and possible exit will be put to bed until next summer at the earliest – meaning a January exit from Old Trafford looks as likely as ever.

It is speculated, however, that – similar to the arrangement Sir Alex Ferguson struck with Ronaldo back in 2008 – Pogba has been given a gentleman’s agreement to discuss a transfer away from the club at the end of the season.

It is said that Pogba has accepted he will not be allowed to leave United in January, though the report does add that the Frenchman is ‘almost certain’ to make a fresh push to leave then.

The lure of playing in Spain is said to be strong for Pogba, while it’s also claimed a potential return to Juventus also cannot be ruled out.

