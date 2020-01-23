Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to sign Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan as Christian Eriksen edges closer to an exit.

Calhanoglu was left out of the squad for Milan’s recent matches against SPAL and Udinese, prompting Mourinho to try and get a deal for the 25-year-old over the line.

Spurs are poised to lose a player who has been their most creative force over the last seven years, with Eriksen either leaving for a bargain fee before the end of January or running down his contract before linking up with Inter Milan.

Tottenham are not standing idly by, though, with Turkish newspaper Aksam reporting that they have discovered Calhanoglu is available for £17m (€20m) and are ready to pay that fee in full.

Mourinho is said to be in favour of the prospective transfer, with the Calhanoglu viewed as the ideal candidate to fill Eriksen’s boots.

Calhanoglu, who has also been linked with north London rivals Arsenal, has made 18 Serie A appearances so far this season, scoring twice and adding an assist.

He has forged a reputation as one of Europe’s deadliest free-kick specialists during his time at Leverkusen, and could take over duties from Eriksen if he does arrive at Spurs.

Mourinho has so far brought in Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan from Benfica, while the latest rumours suggest that striker Willian Jose is set for a medical ahead of a switch from Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have contacted Real Madrid to inform them they are willing to to pay €30million (£25.34m) for Gareth Bale this month – but are reported to have told the LaLiga giants they won’t go any higher to re-sign the Wales forward.

Bale has been linked with a move back to Tottenham in recent month, with the winger struggling to win over the Madrid fans.

The 30-year-old has helped Los Blancos win La Liga and the Copa del Rey once each, and the Champions League four times since 2013.

However, the Santiago Bernabeu have never truly taken to Bale, who has also failed to convince head coach Zinedine Zidane that he deserves to start regularly for the team.

So far this season, the Wales international has made nine starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid, and has played just 101 minutes in the Champions League.

And according to El Chiringuito TV, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy met with Madrid president Florentino Perez this week to propose the transfer of Bale back to Tottenham. Read more…