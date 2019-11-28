Jose Mourinho is still said to be hoping to push through a deal for Bruno Fernandes in January, despite the playmaker penning a new deal at Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old penned a lucrative new contract at Sporting on Wednesday, reward for the 32 goals he scored last season and the nine he has already notched this campaign.

After extending his stay, Fernandes told Sporting’s website: “It’s a pride for me and a recognition of my work; it’s a sign that I’m doing things well.

“I have been trying my best to do what is best for the club. It is for what I did on the pitch, but also showed that I liked Sporting CP and took pride in representing the club I represent.

“For me it is, and always will be, a privilege to be here and be able to wear the Sporting CP jersey.

“You can expect more and better. I promise the same delivery and dedication so we can have more moments of glory as we had last season.”

However, despite those comments the Daily Mirror claims that Tottenham chief Jose Mourinho is still hoping to land the player in the new year, after the club missed out on Fernandes on deadline day over the summer.

Spurs are still looking at bringing in a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who looks increasingly certain to move on in 2020, but they will have to up their fee for Fernandes after his release clause jumped from £60m to £85m on Wednesday.

Mourinho is said to remain hopeful that his relationship with close associate Jorge Mendes can help push the transfer through.