Mourinho: ‘Unlucky’ Man United close to ‘amazing position’

Jose Mourinho declared himself happy with Manchester United after beating Leicester before backing Claudio Ranieri to turn around the Foxes’ fortunes.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Juan Mata led the Red Devils to a 3-0 success at the King Power Stadium – a result that sees them climb to within just two points of the top four places.

“It was really important for us,” Mourinho told BBC Sport. “We lost two points in last match at home and had three consecutive draws so we needed the points.

“I am happy. We don’t have a league defeat since October and if we tried to transform the unlucky draws to victories, we would be in an amazing position.”

Champions Leicester, meanwhile, find themselves just one point above the relegation zone, but Mourinho says Ranieri is the man to stabilise the free-falling Foxes.

“He is the Fifa coach of the year. That is deserved. His work will be in the history of football for many years.

“People will remember him and Leicester and that deserves respect.

“It doesn’t matter if this season is difficult for them. Champions League is new for them. It is difficult. I am sure they are going to get enough points to get their stability.”