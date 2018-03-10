Mourinho unsure on Pogba return as he explains star’s injury

Jose Mourinho has admitted he does not know when Paul Pogba will be available again after explaining the injury that forced him to miss Manchester United’s win over Liverpool.

Club-record signing Pogba pulled up injured in training on the eve of the game and was absent from the matchday squad as Mourinho’s side claimed a vital 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the race for second place.

The absence of the Frenchman will do little to dampen claims of the midfielder’s frustrations at Old Trafford

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Mourinho said of Pogba: “He was injured in the last minute of the last training session before the game. Incredible. If I finished the training session one minute before he would have been OK.

“It’s an unlucky situation and he’s out.”

Asked how long the 24-year-old would be out for, Mourinho replied: “I don’t know, I really don’t know.”

The United boss quickly turned the spotlight onto the club’s two homegrown stars who helped them claim victory on Saturday, saying: “Marcus Rashford and McTominay – one scored two goals, special for a kid who feels the shirt in a special way because he was born here.

“McTominay played with such class and maturity. He really impressed me because the crowd can push with their hearts and even when they were pushing him to do the wrong thing, he did the right thing.”

