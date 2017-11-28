Mourinho urged to drop ‘pussycat’ Man Utd striker Lukaku

Former Premier League defender Martin Keown has urged Jose Mourinho to drop ‘pussycat’ striker Romelu Lukaku for his own good.

The Belgian hitman made a brilliant start to life at Old Trafford, following his £75million switch from Everton, scoring 11 goals in his first 10 games for the club.

However, the 24-year-old has only scored once since September and according to Keown looked ‘lost’ in the win over Brighton at the weekend.

The former Arsenal and England star, speaking in his column in the Daily Mail, believes Mourinho should take the striker out of the firing line for the time being to make him come back more hungry and determined.

“If Jose Mourinho wants to get Romelu Lukaku firing again, he needs his £75million striker to reach boiling point.

“I am not talking about a petulant reaction to a penalty-box wrestle with an opponent, but rather his performance.

“It might be the right moment to leave him out against Watford on Tuesday. Give him some space so that he comes back an angry man, with some fight and determination.

Keown added: “I have described Lukaku as a pussycat, whereas Manchester United want a lion on display (and we all know which animal Zlatan Ibrahimovic likes to compare himself to).

“It is about how you get Lukaku to that stage. He was bought to lead the line and score the goals to win the title. That isn’t happening.”