Mourinho urges Man Utd fans to help return ‘fear factor’ to Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho hopes Manchester United’s players can inspire the supporters to help make Old Trafford a fortress once again.

Given the hype which has surrounded Pogba Pogba’s return to Manchester, the midfielder will be assured of a huge reception on his homecoming at a venue which opposing teams have viewed with less trepidation in recent years.

Friday’s opponents Southampton have emerged from Old Trafford with three points in each of their most two recent campaigns, while Norwich, West Brom and Swansea have also recorded victories in the previous two terms.

When Mourinho, who assumed the reins in the summer, was asked if he can help restore the “fear factor” to his home stadium, the boss placed the onus on United’s fans to be more vocal.

“Not me,” he said. “The team, yes. And the fans too. I think everything starts there – the relationship between the team and the fans.

“If at Old Trafford, a couple of thousand away opponents can be more noisy than 70-something thousand then we are in trouble. It means that there is no connection between the team and the supporters.

“If there is connection, I think that factor of being really strong at home has to be back. Everything starts on that relationship between the team and the fans.

“If the fans feel that connection, they want also to play, and if the fans play then there’s no chance for the opponent.”

Mourinho is not the only new face United have welcomed and another, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has already spoken about extending his one-season stay in England by taking up the second-year option, something his manager expects to happen too.

“I see him happy,” Mourinho said.

“I ask every day about his wife, kids, integration, house, everything is fine, everybody is happy. His motivation is really high so yes, I see him here, no doubts for the next two years.”

Pogba and Ibrahimovic are two of the four players Mourinho has brought in and speculation is rife that Southampton defender Jose Fonte could follow.

Saints boss Claude Puel queried the timing of the link ahead of Friday’s fixture, yet Mourinho would not be drawn.

“I don’t comment, I don’t care,” he added.