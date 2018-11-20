Jose Mourinho has instructed the Manchester United board to secure the signing of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt at all costs, a report claims.

De Ligt is just 19 years of age, but such has been his progress that he has been watched by scouts all over Europe.

Manchester United and Spurs have been linked with the Dutch international over the last few months with Spurs viewing him as a replacement for United target Toby Alderweireld.

On Thursday, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk said his Holland team-mate will undoubtedly be on Liverpool’s list of potential targets.

Mourinho though is desperate to sign a new centre-back, with Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling among those linked with exits while Victor Lindelof has struggled for consistent form.

De Ligt is viewed as a perfect solution for the Red Devils, and Don Balon claim that the Red Devils may have to fork out as much as £71.2million (€80m) to beat their rivals to his signature.

That amount would represent the highest fee ever paid for a teenager, who Catalan giants Barcelona are also apparently considering as a long-term replacement for the 32-year-old Gerard Pique.