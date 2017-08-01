Mourinho vows to be patient with Man Utd new boy Lindelof

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United new boy Victor Lindelof will need time to adjust to the rigors of the Premier League.

The Sweden defender joined the club in a £30.75million deal from Benfica earlier this summer to end a long chase from Mourinho.

But the defender may take time to adjust to his new surroundings, having struggled in his first appearance against LA Galaxy, being turned inside out by Giovani dos Santos, but slowly improved as the tour progressed.

And Mourinho insists his development will continue as the new season gets underway.

“Step by step, step by step,” Mourinho said of the centre half.

“Benfica is a giant club. I always think players coming from Benfica they come mentally ready because Benfica is a big club and the responsibility to play for them makes players ready.

“But the Portuguese league is different, with different qualities and Benfica is one of the dominant teams so it’s more used to play with the ball than without the ball.

“He needs time. We are going to give him his time. Such a young player needs time.

“Manchester United is a huge club, huge responsibility. The Premier League is the same so let’s give him time but I’m happy with what he’s doing step-by-step.”