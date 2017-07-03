Frustrated Mourinho urges Woodward to start landing targets

Jose Mourinho is ‘growing increasingly agitated’ by Manchester United’s lack of investment this summer, according to reports on Monday.

United have so far landed Sweden centre-half Victor Lindelof from Benfica, but their three other prime targets – believed to be Alvaro Morata, Nemanja Matic and Ivan Perisic – have so far failed to bear fruit.

Just two days after it was claimed that Mourinho was raging at the club’s inability to land their targets, there are fresh claims at unrest within the club, as the first-team squad near their return to pre-season training.

According to The Guardian, Mourinho ‘is becoming increasingly frustrated’ at such inaction, and there is a feeling that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward ‘needs to rise to the challenge of securing their signatures before Sunday’.

Mourinho is thought to be keen to secure new signings before the end of the week as the club depart for their pre-season tour of the United States, with their first friendly fixture coming against LA Galaxy on July 15.

Furthermore, the report claims the Portuguese boss ‘will be dismayed’ if Lindelof is the only new face on the tour, as the United boss wants players to be ‘integrated as early as possible’ into the squad.

If no new signing arrive before Sunday however, The Guardian report that ‘relations between Mourinho and Woodward could become strained’.

Mourinho said on May 24, after United claimed the Europa League trophy: “Ed Woodward has my analysis, has what I want, what I would like for more than two months.

“Now it’s for him, now for the owners and the people who work with him [to sort], so I just wait.”