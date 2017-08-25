Mourinho warns Martial he “cannot waste” his talent

Jose Mourinho has issued a warning to Manchester United winger Anthony Martial, stating he “cannot waste” his talent.

The Frenchman has scored in both of United’s opening two Premier League fixtures as they sit top of the table.

Martial struggled to establish himself in the starting XI last season, scoring just eight goals as opposed to 17 in 2015/16.

“I think when you have some talent, you cannot waste it,” said Mourinho at today’s press conference.

“I think when you’re blessed with some talent, you have to fulfil that talent, you have to explore that talent, you cannot be happy just with glimpses of talent.

“I want more from him because he has all the qualities for that. But I think he understands me better too and the personal relation [between us] is good, so again Anthony, I hope he’s going to better this season than last season.”