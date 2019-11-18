Former Leicester City head of recruitment Steve Walsh has revealed that he warned then Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho over Romelu Lukaku’s attitude.

The 26-year-old ended his two-season stint at Old Trafford on transfer deadline day, joining Inter Milan in a £73.75million deal.

Lukaku has scored nine goals in 12 Serie A appearances for the Italian giants this season, while the whole United squad have only scored only 16 times in the Premier League so far this term.

There is no doubt that United have missing Lukaku’s goals output, but Walsh claims they may not be missing the Belgium international’s attitude.

Walsh told The Athletic: “When Jose signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton, I remember saying to him, ‘You have to be careful with Lukaku. He is a big baby, you know.’ He said he could handle him.

“I don’t think he really got Lukaku on-side mentally, which you have to do. That is the case with him and Paul Pogba. They aren’t my type of players. They are more about themselves than the team.

“I wouldn’t have touched them. Because they are good players doesn’t mean you are going to get a good team out of it.”

