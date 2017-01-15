Mourinho: ‘We deserved more, but we can do much better’

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho felt his side deserved to win despite not being at their best as they drew 1-1 with Liverpool.

James Milner slotted home a first-half penalty for the Reds before Zlatan Ibrahimovic levelled with six minutes remaining to secure a share of the spoils.

The draw extended United’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games but the Red Devils saw their nine-game winning streak in all competitions come to an end.

He said: “We can do, and have done, much better this season in terms of the quality of our game, and their game in my opinion too.

“We created chances but they scored a penalty and in the second half we had a few important chances too.

“It’s good to see that Liverpool also can play defensively, and in the counter-attack they were always dangerous.

“I think we deserved more, but the point is something I think everyone has to accept. I thought a few more minutes and we could have done it.

“They stopped our run in terms of consecutive victories in the Premier League, but they didn’t stop our run of being unbeaten for a long time.

“Next week we have another match, let’s go for it.”