Mourinho: ‘We have a 35 per cent chance to win the EFL Cup’

Jose Mourinho (fresh with a new haircut) believes that Manchester United have a ’35 per cent’ chance of winning the EFL Cup.

United head into the second leg of their semi-final tie with Hull City 2-0 up, but that has not stopped the Portuguese manager feeling tentative about his side’s chances.

Mourinho also admitted that he fears a possible fixture congestion as the Red Devils continue to push for a top four spot in the Premier League.

“I know that it’s going to be hard. Let’s see what happens,” he told the press.

“In this moment, we have a 35 per cent chance to win the EFL Cup.

Mourinho was complimentary of a Hull side who have struggled for results this season.

“They played very well against us. They played the matches they won at home very well too. They played very well against Chelsea, too. So, I think they’re in a good situation.”

“It’s nice to win a competition but I don’t think it’s crucial to do well after that. We go competition by competition and match after match. It’s going to be really difficult. I have a board with all the matches and possible matches on my office wall and when I look at it the image is quite complicated.”

Positive comments

On Tuesday Sir Alex Ferguson gave a ringing endorsement of Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford, saying the manager should take inspiration from his work, something the former Chelsea boss has taken comfort from.

“The support I feel is the support I always felt from him except when I was a direct competitor against his teams but I always felt this kind of support.

“Friends wishing good to each other, supporting each other by a simple SMS that can mean a lot in a simple moment. He’s very respectful, too.

“I told him this is your house, always.”