Mourinho: ‘We were always in control against a very difficult team’

Jose Mourinho hailed Manchester United’s performance as they extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 10 matches after a 2-0 win at West Brom.

The Portuguese manager was sacked as Chelsea boss exactly a year ago following a poor start to their title defence but eradicated those memories with all three points at the Hawthorns.

The evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic notched his 15th and 16th goals of the season to down the Baggies and extend his run to 10 goals in his last nine matches as United closed the gap on the top four.

It was the Red Devils’ third successive win in the league and Mourinho is delighted his side are picking up victories that the performances deserve.

He told BT Sport: “We played well at (Crystal) Palace but tonight was even better. Always in control against a very difficult team.

“After the second goal we controlled the game very well, defended well, defended well at set-pieces from probably the best opponents in terms of attacking set-pieces so very happy.

“We got nine points in a period when we really needed it because we were a bit tired to play well and draw matches. I’m very happy for the players and very happy for the fans.”

On Ibrahimovic, Mourinho added: “He’s incredible. For me, it’s up here (mentality). His passion, his pleasure to play, his happiness. Fantastic for a 35-year-old.”