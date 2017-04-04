Jose: We will be ‘punished’ this season for not killing off teams

Jose Mourinho thinks that Manchester United will ultimately be “punished” at the end of this season for not being able to “kill off enough opponents” in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

United fell behind against Everton on Tuesday evening when Phil Jagielka finished inventively inside the box before a penalty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescued a point in the dying moments of the match.

When asked whether they will be able to make the top four, Mourinho replied: “More difficult, very difficult. It is mathematically possible but depends on our opponents.

“It is an amazing run of 20 matches unbeaten but too many draws at home. Because of that we are in the position we are. We build well but we don’t score enough goals, we don’t kill off enough opponents and at the end of this season I think we will be punished by that.”

However, Mourinho was “very pleased” with the effort his side put in against Ronald Koeman’s team.

“We scored two legal goals but I tell you with a smile on my face because I am not upset with the linesman. A really difficult decision for him, only video assistant replay could help this.

“After pressure, after pressure, after pressure the goal finally arrived and at least you don’t have the feeling of defeat.

“They were taking off attacking players and putting on defenders. They were inviting us to attack but they can do that because Lukaku is so powerful he can be dangerous.

“The players gave everything. The performance from a football point of view was not good but I am very pleased with the effort.”