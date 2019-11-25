Jose Mourinho is being tipped to launch a big-money bid to bring in-demand Aston Villa star John McGinn to Tottenham in January, according to Darren Bent.

Both McGinn and his Villa teammate Jack Grealish have caught the eye this season, leading to speculation they could be the subject of big-money approaches from Manchester United when the transfer window opens.

But with the duo secured to long-term contracts at Villa Park, defiant manager Dean Smith is adamant offers for either player will not be considered.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about a lot of our players,” Smith said ahead of Monday’s match at home to Newcastle.

“But we’ve two owners who want to build a football club, challenging in the top half of the table, and top six in a few years’ time.

“To do that you have to keep your best players and I’ve no doubts in my mind the owners will want to keep those players.”

However, Bent believes that the biggest interest in McGinn could actually come from Tottenham, with Jose Mourinho reportedly looking to strengthen his midfield when the transfer window opens, despite their new manager keen to downplay his intentions in January.

“I get it, the temptation is hard, you never know, someone like Mourinho, McGinn would be perfect for Mourinho,” Bent told Football Insider.

“He’s the type of player that creates and he works really, really hard.

“Mourinho would love someone like him, that McGinn, Mourinho would love him.”

Scotland midfielder McGinn has already netted an impressive 10 times for club and country this season and the man who brought him to Villa, Steve Bruce, reckons the player has all the attributes needed to reach the very top.

“He is that level, yeah,” Bruce said. “From what he has done in 12 months, he can only improve.

“He scored twice again for Scotland the other night, so that’s six in three games for them. A club like Villa – we didn’t have £2m, but in the end we got him.

“How we got him out of Celtic I don’t know because his grandfather was the chairman. It took a couple of games of golf at the Belfry with his dad until we could muster the money together!

“I am delighted for the kid because he is a smashing lad. He has to be one of my best ever signings because he has a determination to do well.

“I wish I could find a few more like him that’s for sure.”