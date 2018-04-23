Mourinho willing to swap two huge Man Utd stars in bid to sign Ronaldo

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational return to Manchester United this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Portugal international has showed no signs of slowing down at the age of 33 with an incredible 39 goals in 35 matches for Real Madrid this season.

Having achieved almost everything possible in Madrid, he has been consistently linked with a return to Old Trafford – where he left to join Los Blancos in 2009 for a world-record £80million fee at the time.

Manchester United are set to finish the season in second position in the Premier League and are currently 16 points adrift of newly-crowned champions Manchester City.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol claims United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to boost his firepower by readying a huge summer move for Ronaldo.

According to the report, Ronaldo’s compatriot is willing to use David de Gea or Paul Pogba as part of a swap deal to bring the forward back to the Red Devils.

As well as goals, Mourinho is understood to believe that his side lacks leadership and experience and the report suggests that he thinks Ronaldo would add those attributes to his dressing room.

Pogba would be a player that Mourinho would be open to trading with several reports claiming a breakdown in the midfielder’s relationship with his manager.

The Red Devils boss would be more reluctant to use De Gea but Real Madrid are likely to be more receptive to an offer including the Spain international.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.