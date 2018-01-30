Mourinho won’t give up on Fellaini after captaincy promise to star

Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to offer Marouane Fellaini the Manchester United vice-captaincy next season if the player agrees to stay and sign a new contract at the club.

The towering Belgian has become a firm favourite of Jose Mourinho’s at Manchester United but with just six months left on his contract, is free to negotiate a move overseas.

The likes of Besiktas, Galatasaray and PSG have all been linked with the former Everton star, while reports claim Arsenal and West Ham could both offer him the chance to stay in the Premier League.

However, Mourinho refuses to give up hope of retaining the midfielder and held further talks with the Belgian during the club’s recent warm-weather training camp in Dubai in a bid to convince him to stay.

And reports claim the club have tried to tempt Fellaini to stay by offering him a new two-year deal on £130,000 a week – over £30,000 a week more than what the player currently earns at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, it’s also claimed Mourinho has promised to make Fellaini one of United’s joint vice-captains next season, with the United boss poised for a summer shake-up.

Michael Carrick currently holds the honour of club captain, but with the veteran midfielder set to call time on his glittering career, the club will consider a new contender for the armband. Antonio Valencia is the current vice captain and he remains a strong contender to succeed Carrick, though Paul Pogba and Chris Smalling are other candidates.

However, Fellaini is among the names being considered for the vice captaincy role and reports claim Mourinho has indicated to the Belgian he could get the honour should he commit to a new deal.

Discussing the player in Monday’s press conference, Mourinho said: “It’s a very important player for me and is a great professional that is giving everything he can to help the team and there is a desire from myself, the board and the player to stay together.

“That’s our objective. Are we going to reach, to agree?

“I don’t know but what I know is that myself, the board and the player we would like to have a happy year.”

Pressed further on whether he is feeling more optimistic about Fellaini committing his future to United, Mourinho added: “In relation to Marouane? No, no. I’m happy with his contribution.

“I think he’s been a great professional for us and I know that he wants to stay with us and that is very important.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

“He knows I want him and the club wants him and I think that’s very important for him.

“But then there is a paper to sign but you only sign the paper when you are happy with what’s on the paper. So let’s see what will happen.”