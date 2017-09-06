Mourinho has spent £300m – but Man Utd side ‘not yet perfect’

Jose Mourinho is not prepared to wait three summer transfer windows to get the Manchester United side he wants, saying he is in a hurry to bring success to the club now.

When the Portuguese coach took charge at Old Trafford, he admitted it would take three summers to create the side he wanted.

But after spending over £150million in each of the two summer windows he has now overseen, Mourinho wants to reach the summit quickly.

“We’re going to fight against very good teams, but we’re going to try,” he told The Times.

“I have said three [summer] transfer windows is what I need to have the team I want to have, the team I think can bring Manchester United to the top of English football and to close the gap to the top of European football again, and I still think we need that third transfer window, but I’m not going to wait for the third transfer window to try to reach it.

“Again, I like to accelerate. I don’t like to sleep on a slow watch, a slow timing, and let it go.

“I like to chase. I don’t like to wait.”

Mourinho has also hit out at the state at the transfer market following Neymar’s world-record move to PSG.

“I think we were very clever,” Mourinho added. “We thought that something could happen that could change the market forever. Normally the last part of the market is less expensive, but this season, after Neymar [left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £199m deal], everything changed – and changed for the worse in terms of prices.

“I think Lukaku on August 31 would have been £150million. Matic would have been £60million or £70million. Neymar changed everything. If the biggest transfer in history had still been Pogba, I think Philippe Coutinho [the Liverpool playmaker] would now be in Barcelona at £101million.”