Jose Mourinho is hoping Manchester United meet his request to lodge the £75million offer required to persuade Napoli to sell one of their star men, according to reports.

The news comes after the Serie A outfit reportedly rejected Barcelona’s €70million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly.

And the Senegalese defender is likely to find himself a man in demand in January after the LaLiga giants reportedly saw their enormous offer knocked back by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

However, while il Gazzetta dello Sport claims the offer was immediately knocked back by the club, it is reported that De Laurentiis could allow the defender to move on if any club matches the £75m fee Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk.

In the current market, that converts to just shy of €85million – and while the asking price is likely to put off Barcelona, especially in light of Samuel Umtiti’s return to training – the news will be sure to alert United manager Mourinho, who is well known to be looking for defensive reinforcements during the January window.

Conveniently, Mourinho has learnt that his January transfer budget is likely to be £75million – the exact asking price that could convince De Laurentiis to cash in on the 27-year-old defender.

Last month, the Times claimed Mourinho had begged the United board to release the funds needed to sign Koulibaly – and with the asking price just about falling within their January budget, hopes of bringing the powerful defender to Old Trafford have been given a significant boost.

It’s reported that Mourinho now hopes to convince the club to spend 100% of that transfer allocation on a big-money bid for Koulibaly, who is widely recognised as one of the world’s premium central defenders.

