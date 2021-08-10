Mourinho works magic as Roma beat Arsenal to £34m Chelsea man

Roma are leading the charge to sign Tammy Abraham after reportedly taking a key advantage over Arsenal in the race to sign the unwanted Chelsea striker.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to complete his €115million return to Stamford Bridge this week, having already had the first part of his medical. And with Edin Dzeko moving to the San Siro to replace the Belgian, Roma targeted Abraham or Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak as his replacement.

However, despite registering their interest on Sunday, trusted Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims a deal has been agreed.

He states that the Serie A outfit have struck a deal worth in the region of €40m for Abraham. While details of the deal are yet to materialise, Roma will likely sign Abraham on an initial €5m loan. The rest of the deal will be paid in installments over the following two seasons.

Furthermore, Di Marzio states Roma have also agreed personal terms with Abraham over a move to the Stadio Olimpico. Reports earlier this summer stated Abraham was seeking a salary in the region of £130,000 a week.

As per Di Marzio, the deal now only needs the green light from the striker himself.

As per Monday, the England international was still in training with Chelsea.

But he clearly doesn’t feature in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans and is a long way down the order.

Abraham found game time hard to come by last season. Indeed, Kai Havertz was utilised in a false No 9 position ahead of Abraham.

And now the striker knows he needs to move on to further his career.

The likes of West Ham and Aston Villa have both been strongly linked with the 23-year-old this summer.

However, the strongest interest in recent weeks has come from Arsenal. Seeking a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, the Chelsea man looked likely to move across the capital.

The Gunners, though, have been unable to yet reach an agreement with Chelsea, allowing Jose Mourinho to race in.

Lukaku next with three more targeted

While Lukaku’s signing should be sealed this week, the Blues are reportedly working hard on further signings.

Indeed, according to Monday’s Paper Talk, the Blues manager has instructed Marina Granovskaia to chase three more signings before the window slams shut.

And they claim the Blues director will next turn her attention to the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

As per the article, Chelsea plan to part-fund the signing of Kounde by offloading Kurt Zouma. The defender featured heavily under Frank Lampard, but has lost his way since Tuchel’s arrival as boss.

Chelsea could also push to sign long-term target Declan Rice this summer. And despite West Ham rating the midfielder in the £80m bracket, they hint that the Blues could test their resolve with a firm bid.

Finally, the Express claims Tuchel wants to bolster his options at wing-back. With Ben Chilwell firmly established as left wing-back, Tuchel wants Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza brought in as cover.

