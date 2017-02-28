Mourinho’s Wembley chat to Manolo Gabbiadini explained

Manolo Gabbiadini has revealed his admiration for the “charismatic” Jose Mourinho after the duo had words after the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Italy striker Gabbiadini scored twice to bring Southampton to within a goal of their first trophy in 41 years, but his efforts eventually fell short as a late goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned Manchester United another Wembley win.

He also had one strike wrongly disallowed for offside, before he was substituted in the 83rd minute.

Within four minutes of his departure, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had scored his second goal of the game, winning United the trophy.

Gabbiadini was seen talking to United manager Mourinho upon his removal from the game.

The Italian told Gazzetta dello Sport that the 53-year-old praised his efforts.

“When a character like Mourinho comes at you, shakes your hand and says, ‘You did a great job, you scored two goals of a real champion”, you feel something special,” the striker said.

“Mourinho is a special person, and not only for his successes as a manager. He is charismatic.”