Moussa Sissoko begs Tottenham to play fair over summer transfer

Moussa Sissoko has urged Tottenham not to demand unreasonable money for him this summer should the club decide to let him leave.

The France midfielder joined Spurs in a £30million deal from Newcastle last summer, but has been a major disappointment during his time in north London.

Sissoko made just eight league starts and failed to score, while the player was branded Spurs’ worst signing of the Premier League era in this feature we ran last month.

And with the midfielder demanding showdown talks with Mauricio Pochettino over his Tottenham future, Sissoko said he hopes the club do the honourable thing and grant him the move he craves should they decide to cash in.

The midfielder told L’Equipe: “I don’t think [the fee] will be a problem. They know I am no longer a kid: I am 27 and I need to get to the World Cup. If a situation arrives where I can leave, I hope they don’t cause problems.”

Sissoko admits his preference would be to stay in the Premier League should the chance arise, but says a return to France carries plenty of appeal.

“Everyone knows that I would prefer to stay in England but I have not closed the door on other leagues,” he added.

“We will see if there are offers, but Ligue 1 is attractive. We saw that last season with Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, but also with teams like Lyon, Nice and Marseille.

“I will analyse everything and make the best decision.”