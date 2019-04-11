Moussa Sissoko reveals what helped Spurs most v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has revealed that watching clips of other teams’ impressive performances against Manchester City helped them on Tuesday evening.

Sissoko was one of many Spurs players who impressed in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, which the hosts edged thanks to Son Heung-Min’s low second-half strike past Ederson.

City striker Sergio Aguero could have given the visitors the lead in the first half, but the Argentine was denied from the penalty spot by Spurs captain Hugo Lloris.

Speaking to reporters after the game, French midfielder Sissoko lavished praise on Mauricio Pochettino for showing his players previous good performances against the reigning Premier League champions.

“The gaffer showed us some videos of different teams against them,” the 29-year-old said. “We knew how they can struggle sometimes and that is what we have done. We played well and that is why they did not create so many chances.

“They were videos of different teams. Liverpool, Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday in their last game. They conceded some chances and that is what we were looking at. It worked for us.

“We did things well and followed our game plan, which was to defend well and not throw ourselves forwards too much. We have done what the manager wanted us to do and that is why we won the game.

“We played with a lot of intensity, because they don’t like it much when you tickle their ankles a bit.”

Spurs return to Premier League action on Saturday with a tie against relegated Huddersfield Town, before they travel to Manchester for Wednesday’s second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

