Moyes admits to costly West Ham error; blasts ‘ridiculous’ VAR after draw

West Ham manager David Moyes admitted to a blunder that hamstrung his side’s chances of success versus Brighton, and vented his anger after feeling aggrieved at a VAR decision.

West Ham fought back from a goal down twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Eyebrows were raised pre-match when Moyes selected a defensive eleven despite being at home, something the Scot would go on to admit was a mistake.

In his post-match press conference, Moyes said (via FootballLondon): “Resilient in the end would be a positive. In a game which we didn’t play well in, that would be my assessment.

“In hindsight it was not the right decision [team selection]. I wanted Jarrod and Seb [Haller] up front at the start, hoping they’d give us something.

“We are trying to find a solution to losing Micky Antonio and Arthur Masuaku. We are trying to find that. Even Arthur, for the balance, as well as Micky, we are missing them both.

“I think they [Brighton] have got a style of play which they can hurt you with and they certainly did with us.

“We gave them a terrible first goal from our point of view. And then a debateable second one. I think they are a good footballing team and if they score the goals at the end of their work, they will deserve it.”

Brighton re-took the lead after a fortunate bobble in the box fell to Lewis Dunk before smashing home.

Replays showed the ball seemingly made contact with Dunk’s arm, something Moyes reacted to with bemusement and fury in equal measure.

“I’ve looked back at it, it hits his arm,” he added. “So maybe I need to ask you the rules. I don’t think anyone is convinced by the answers that we are getting.

“If they have made a mistake then I’d like someone to turn around and I say it but we are not getting anybody coming out and clarifying it.

“I don’t think we are getting clarity from those involved. We’d like to see what it is because to the naked eye, it looks like it hit his arm.

“They must have the same angles, surely. Does that sound like them trying to get out of it? It would be ridiculous if they didn’t have every angle available to them.”

Great feeling – Johnson

Versatile full-back Johnson scores his first senior goal for the Hammers, and admitted to mixed feeling over the outcome despite his individual achievement.

He told the BBC: “First half we weren’t good enough but we came out and pressed them well and worked hard to get back into the game. It’s a fair point.

“It was a very slow start from us, sometimes that happens. We couldn’t get out of our half, we were all playing individually.

“It’s an amazing feeling to score, I’ve not scored in ages and I thought we would go on to win the game. I’ve been here since the age of nine so it’s a great feeling.”