Moyes admits Sunderland now back in relegation picture

David Moyes has said Sunderland are fighting for survival and pinpointed a ‘harsh’ penalty as the turning the point against Swansea.

Sunderland were in good heart after winning three of their previous four matches, and they had their moments before Jason Denayer handled Wayne Routledge’s 51st-minute cross.

Denayer raised his arm into a position that referee Craig Pawson felt was unnatural, but Black Cats boss David Moyes felt it was a wrong decision.

“I think it’s too close to give a penalty,” the Scot said. “I think it’s harsh and it’s turned the game.

“But we never got up and running. We threatened to play well in the first half, but we never got to grips with it.

“We had lots of confidence after some good form, but a couple of things didn’t go for us. You need that and it’s something Swansea had.”

On the relegation picture, Moyes added: “We were out of it a while ago, now we’re back in it.

“It’s chopped and changed and it will continue to do so.

“I think there’s a lot on teams winning at home at this level and Swansea have won theirs today.”