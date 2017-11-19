Moyes admits West Ham still searching for winning formula

New West Ham boss David Moyes insists his side have to find a way to win games after they lost 2-0 at Watford on Sunday afternoon.

Moyes’ first game in charge ended in a 2-0 defeat as goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison got Watford back to winning ways.

The Hammers had chances to get back into the game, notably for Mark Noble and Cheikhou Kouyate, but they were second best at Vicarage Road.

“I found out today, I was only going to find out what they were like when I took training and in the game,” Moyes told Sky Sports.

“The better team won the game, I won’t say different, but we had chances to change the outcome of the game.

“We have got to try and find a way of winning, we will try and find a way.

“The most important thing was to be in the game and when we conceded the second that went. We need to learn how to stay in games.”