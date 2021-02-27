Moyes names big moment of ‘disappointment’ in solid West Ham display

West Ham boss David Moyes said that he felt disappointed that his side did not find an equaliser late on in their 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

City defenders Ruben Dias popped up with goals in either half on Saturday, sandwiched between Michail Antonio’s effort.

But the Hammers did not make it 2-2 despite having a chance to do so very late on.

Nevertheless, Moyes insisted that he felt happy with his side’s display against the table-toppers, who notched their 20th win in a row in all competitions.

“We did a good job against, as everyone’s aware, a really good side,” the manager told BT Sport.

“Just disappointed that we get a chance right in the last kick of the game, about to get an equaliser and we don’t.

“But even if we don’t, I have to say well done to the players for the performance. We put on a good show and were a bit unfortunate not to come away with something.

“We have come to the best team in the Premier League at the moment and we have put on a good show.”

West Ham’s defeat was only their second in their last 11 league games since the 3-0 loss to Chelsea in December.

Indeed, Liverpool are the only other team to earn three points against the east London club since then.

And Moyes added that he felt happy after seeing much of the same play that has led to that run.

Moyes happy with West Ham showing

“It is on the back of a really good run of games, so it backs up the level of performances we have been putting in,” the Scot added.

“If you said to me are we a top-four side, I would have said we have a long way to go but we have just competed really well against the best side in the country.”

The Hammers could now drop to fifth in the Premier League table if Chelsea beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool could also move to within two points of fourth if they win at Sheffield United.