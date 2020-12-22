Moyes blames two aspects of West Ham’s game for Chelsea defeat

West Ham manager David Moyes was left frustrated at both ends of the pitch during the 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Monday evening.

Thiago Silva powered home an early header for the home side before a late Tammy Abraham double put the gloss on an emphatic Chelsea win which flattered the hosts.

The Hammers were well in the game in the second half. But aside from a second-half header off target by Sebastien Haller and Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen having goals ruled out, they failed to significantly test Edouard Mendy in the home goal.

“We didn’t defend well enough for the last two goals certainly,” Moyes said.

“We had our chances and did a lot of good things. But not enough good things in either box when it mattered.

“I thought it was a really big test for us tonight coming to Chelsea. They had lost a few games and we knew how hard it would be. For long periods we did plenty of good things, but not enough.”

West Ham’s night could have turned out differently had Bowen not been denied a goal for a foul on Silva.

Moyes refused to discuss the incident, but was not happy with the performance of referee Chris Kavanagh and his team.

The Scot added: “I don’t know I just thought the level wasn’t good all-round. Any decisions certainly didn’t go our way.”

The Hammers remain 10th in the table ahead of Sunday’s clash with Brighton at the London Stadium.

Moyes thrilled with Antonio deal

David Moyes has welcomed the news that Michail Antonio has committed his future to the club.

The 30-year-old, who has signed a new deal until 2023, scored eight goals in six games at the end of last season to help the Hammers avoid the drop, and Moyes is hoping for more of the same.

“He’s been really important, certainly since lockdown,” Moyes said. “He’s been instrumental to a lot of goals in how he’s played.

“I’m pleased. It’s good the club had things in control and I’m thrilled we’ve got Mickey sorted. All I need to do now is get him fit and firing and ready to play the way he has in recent weeks.” Read more…